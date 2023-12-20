Recap 2023: Around The World With Globetrotter Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

You have met Samantha Ruth Prabhu the actress. Now it's time to meet Samantha the globetrotter. The actress, who featured in Shaakuntalam and Kushi this year and stepped into the spy-verse with the shooting of Raj and DK's Citadel, spent a large portion of her year travelling whilst setting major goals. Samantha's 2023 travel album has pretty much everything - from the rice fields of Bali, to the sunrise and sunset shots of California, gelato in Venice - check, random musings from Central Park - done. Not to mention the va-va-voom moment when desi girl Samantha walked the streets of New York in a saree. Fair to say that it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's world we are just living in it. So, here's flipping through the pages of her world.

Eat, Pray Love And Some Monkey Business

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the ultimate Eat, Pray, Love experience in Bali. The actress, who explored the Indonesian island with her friend Anusha Swamy, captioned one of her posts, "Live a little they said" and she sure did as she made her way through the picturesque rice fields of Ubud and the magnificent clifftops of Uluwatu.

The memo for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday was clear - check in and bliss out and what helped with that was the "most beautiful sunrise" she saw at, where else but Mount Batur. "Heaven is a place on Earth," she wrote along with the video of the sunrise. It's easy to see why she wrote what she wrote.

The Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud was obviously on Samantha's list. "The last time I saw my shades," Samantha wrote. She later posted a picture of the monkey who stole her glasses and added, "Well, he does have really good taste." LOL. Monkey business happened.

Welcome To New York, It's Been Waitin' For You

Once upon a time in a magical land called New York, a young woman shot for her first film. 14 years later, she returned as a star. That's one brief from Samantha's New York diaries. She attended the India Day Parade in the Big Apple. In an Instagram entry dated August 21, Samantha shared a few photos from her visit and captioned the post, "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here.... A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it... but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later..."

Is a trip to New York ever complete without checking Central Park off the list? The Kushi actress shared photos of her off-duty style. Not to mention, Samantha didn't skip her fitness sessions even on a holiday. From strolling in the Central Park, to visiting the Natural History Museum and the iconic Statue Of Liberty, Samantha did it all and in style.

Did we mention she was also serving perfect saree-torial (pun intended) look at the India Day Parade during her New York stay. Thank you, next.

Before Sunrise, Before Sunset

Samantha Ruth Prabhu went into the wild at California's Big Sur. The post came wrapped with pictures of a forest, a relaxing shot in an infinity pool and a quote by Frida Kahlo. Samantha's outfit had a quote by the icon that read, "I am my own muse."

She shared some happy sunset shots of the pristine scenery at Big Sur and kept the caption simple, "Nothing else matters."

Spa, Rest, Repeat

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the "best" time of her life in Turkey. She went all in with a traditional hammam spa experience. She did scoop out some time for reading, exploring, shooting, clicking selfies and enjoying a pinata style dessert.

Rise And Shine

Samantha Ruth Prabu travelled through Italy and Austria and she did it in quick succession this year. She shared postcards from Venice, Italy and she captioned the album "Like a dream." The gelato shot is a cherry on the cake.

Samantha's visit to Salzburg, Austria "transported" her to childhood. The actress wrote of Salzburg, the 1960's film Sound of Music and her childhood connection. "Coming here and visiting this location in person hit hard and tender all at the same time," she wrote. The actress also visited Vienna. During her stay in Austria, Samantha went on a bicycle ride and wrote, "Rise and shine wicked one."

Land Of The Thunder Dragon

Just before ending the year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her final stop at the Lord of the Thunder Dragon - Bhutan. Samantha, accompanied by friends, shared photos from the iconic spots she visited , including the Tiger's Nest and Thimphu. "When you leave a beautiful place, you carry it with you wherever you go," she captioned the post. "Some much needed post hike downtime," she captioned another entry. Words are not enough to sum up the postcard-worthy shots, so check out the photos.

Spy-Verse Calling

Additionally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also travelled to Serbia for the shooting of her web-series Citadel (the India chapter). She and the team of Citadel also attended the London premiere of the edition featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden earlier this year.

Here's hoping we get to see a lot more of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's travel diaries.