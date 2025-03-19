Raza Murad Reacts To Viral Video Of Drinking After Facing Backlash: "<i>Hum Ramzan Mein Khule Aam Sharab...</i>"

Veteran actor Raza Murad drew flak on social media after his video of drinking went viral. A section of the Internet slammed the senior actor for drinking during Ramzan. Clearing the air over the incident, Raza Murad wrote in the comments section of the video that he was shooting a birthday scene in Chhatarpur, Delhi, a few days ago. The actor revealed they were celebrating his character's birthday and not his real birthday, which is in November in the viral footage.

He wrote in Hindi, "Please don't think that there was a birthday party or celebrations of some sort going on. The viral footage is from a film scene, shot in Chhatarpur Delhi, a few days ago. In those scenes, my character's birthday is being celebrated."

He went on to add, "Without knowing the incident, you assume that a party was going on. My birthday is in November. It's March. You people assume, I am drinking alcohol in public during Ramzan, which is absolutely wrong."

The video was shared by Kiran Kumar, who was also there with Raza Murad in the viral video, on his Instagram.

The caption read, "Dost jitne purane, yaari utni hi solid! Sometimes when you're working with friends, Reel aur Real ke beech ka antar hatt jaata hai."

Take a look:

Raza Murad has been working in Hindi films for more than three decades. In the recent years, he was seen in films like Rudhramadevi King of Devagiri, Bajirao Mastani, Phillauri, Padmaavat to name a few.