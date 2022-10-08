Deepika Padukone Shares Pics From Paris Fashion Week. Husband Ranveer Singh Can't Keep Calm

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's latest post on Instagram has everyone's attention. We are not at all joking here. The actress made our hearts skip a beat when she walked in Louis Vuitton's ready-to-wear Summer/Spring 2021 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Now, Deepika, who is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, has shared a series of pictures from the event. She looks like a dream in a mini beige dress. Well, it is not just us, Deepika's biggest cheerleader, husband Ranveer Singh too couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment under the post. The actor has shared a “feeling hot” emoji. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt spoke for all of us when she wrote “gorgeee.” Ranveer and Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has left a bunch of fire and red heart eye emojis under the post. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has declared DP as “the best”. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “Have mercy.”

Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to turn cheerleader for his wife, Deepika Padukone. A few days ago, the actor shared a couple of throwback pictures from his visit to the Cannes Film Festival, where Deepika was invited as one of the jury members. In the photographs, Ranveer is seen posing with Deepika's poster. In the caption, he wrote, "I just had to," along with hashtags reading - “Throwback, Cannes and Proud Me.” He added, "Have a great show today, baby."

How can we forget Ranveer Singh's winning speech at the Filmfare awards? Take a look:

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

