Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani Partied With Anil Kapoor. See Viral Pic

Stop whatever you're doing and head straight to Raveena Tandon's Instagram page. The actress has just posted a photo dump featuring none other than her Laadla co-star Anil Kapoor.

The image also featured Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Dressed in all black, the trio posed for a selfie. Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor worked together in films like Gharwali Baharwali, Bulandi and Laadla.

Raveena also gave fans a glimpse of the calm and slow life at her farm and shared a picture with Farah Khan and her kids.

In the caption, Raveena Tandon wrote, "The week went by … farm life ! Blessed , friends family moms and my spirit animals." Take a look:

Earlier this week, Raveena Tandon also had a reunion with her Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan. The actress made an appearance on Bigg Boss 18 with her daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, who made their Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's film Azaad.

Chatting with Rasha, Salman Khan joked, "Tumhari mummy mujhse bohot jhagda karti thi. [Your mom used to fight with me a lot.]"

To which, Raveena Tandon replied, "Hum saath mein shoot ke liye jaate the, aur Salman flights mein so jaate the. Tab agar Insta ka zamaana hota, toh main bohot saare snaps leke dalti! [We used to travel together for shoots, and Salman would fall asleep on flights. If Instagram existed back then, I would have taken and posted so many snaps!]"

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon shared screen space in films like Pathar Ke Phool, Andaz Apna Apna and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle.