Rasha Thadani Reveals How Raveena Tandon Trained Her For <i>Uyi Amma</i>: "Would Make Me Watch Rekha, Saroj Khan Videos"

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, made her fans dance to the tune of Uyi Amma from her debut film Azaad. Rasha, who made her debut at 19, grabbed eyeballs for her ada and killer moves in the song. In a recent conversation, Rasha Thadani opened up about how her mother prepared her before she faced the camera.

Rasha gave credit for her performance to her choreographer Bosco Martis. "He and his team really worked with me on the song. He's a genius," she said.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Rasha also shared that how her mother helped her to nail the expressions in the song. She revealed, "My mom knew I would become an actor. She would make me watch Rekha ji, Saroj Khan ji and Sadhana ji's performances. She would break it down for me and tell me to note the expressions for certain moods. She really focused on teaching me the craft, rather than just asking me to watch for fun." Rasha also fondly recalled watching Sadhana's iconic song Jhumka Gira Re.

Recalling an incident when a person identified her by the song name, Rasha said, "There was a poster of our film on the billboard, and I rolled down the window to click a photo of it. This man on the street came to me and yelled, 'Arey ye toh Uyi Amma hai (She's the Uyi Amma girl).'"

Rasha Thadani made her debut opposite Amaan Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial. The film failed at the box office.