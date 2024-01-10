Rakul Preet Singh On Completing 10 Years In Bollywood: 'It Still Feels Like A Dream'

Image was shared by Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: Rakulpreetsingh)

Actress Rakul Preet Singh completed 10 years in the Bollywood industry. To celebrate the grand feat, the Doctor G star wrote a gratitude note, thanking her fans and followers for helping her achieve her dreams. Sharing pictures from her first debut Bollywood film Yaariyan, in an elaborate post, the actress wrote, "10 years ago, when I had first stepped my foot in Bollywood, I was just a young girl with big dreams. It took me a decade of hardwork, perseverance, consistency to reach where I am today. While there is so much more to achieve, I have a ton of gratitude in my heart for the work that I have done as it still feels like a dream for the younger version of me. I want to extend my love to all of you who helped me achieve my dreams and turn them into a reality .... 10 years of living this reality and a lifetime to go."

Take a look at the post here:

This comes amidst reports of the actress marrying her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani in February of this year. Talking to Hindustan Times, a source earlier confirmed the news of the couple's upcoming marriage. "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate." The source further added, "They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," said the source.

"The wedding will mostly be a two-day affair in Goa. The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That's why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members,” added the source.

The source also spoke about the couple's intent to keep the wedding private by going for a "no phone policy for the guests". The source said, "They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests”.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.