Raksha Bandhan 2023: Parineeti Chopra's LOL 'Rakhi Instructions' For Brothers Sahaj And Shivang

Parineeti Chopra's Raksha Bandhan post for her younger siblings Sahaj and Shivang comes with "Rakhi instructions" and it is simply gold. On Wednesday, the film fraternity celebrated Raksha Bandha by posting adorable messages for their siblings. Joining the bandwagon was none other than Parineeti Chopra, who shares a rather special bond with her brothers. However, what made Parineeti Chopra's post stand out is her LOL written instructions given to her younger siblings. To those wondering, Parineeti Chopra shared a set of pictures on Wednesday to mark the day. The first, a picture from the Kesari star's engagement album, has the trio posing adorably for the camera. The second is a close up of a Rakhi while the third and our favorite is a note, headlined as "Rakhi instructions." It read, "Secure thread around your mouth instead of wrist to reduce nonsense." For the caption, Parineeti went all out and wrote, "My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later. Happy rakhiiii annoying peopleee!"

Her younger brother Sahaj, who is a regular fixture on Parineeti's Instagram feed was quick to reply, "Happy Rakhii stupadd gurlll."

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in May this year. A few days after the engagement, Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra shared a super cute picture of himself with his actress-sister Parineeti and brother Sahaj Chopra. The shot happens to be from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement that took place in Delhi earlier this month. Tagging Parineeti and Raghav Chadha, Shivang Chopra wrote in his caption, "Who thought we would be here! Not me for sure." In the comments section, the actress wrote, "Ya we were surprised that you were there."

In another candid picture posted by Parineeti's brother Shivang from the engagement ceremony featured him dancing with brother Sahaj and Parineeti's fiance Raghav Chadha. "Raghav Chadha and Sahaj Chopra both trying to figure out if I'm crazy," read the caption on the post.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.