Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Tribute To Father Naurang Yadav: "My Life's Warrior Is No Longer With Us"

Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, died on Friday. The actor, who was in Thailand at the time, rushed to Delhi immediately after hearing the news.

Recently, the actor paid an emotional tribute. He shared a picture of his father on Instagram and wrote: "Saathiyon aaj hamari energy hamari shakti hamare jivan ke yodha hamare pujya pita ji aaj nhi hai hum logo ke beech mein lekin unka ashirwad aur unse lee hui prerna sadev hamare saath thi hai aur rahegi (Friends, today, my energy, my power, my life's warrior, my respected father is no longer with us, but his blessings and the inspiration I received from him will always be with us). Love you all, aap sab ke ashirwad ke liye bohot bohot dhanyawad! (Thank you so much for all your blessings)."

The news came just days after the actor received death threats from Pakistan. The Mumbai police had registered a case following threatening emails sent to multiple members of the entertainment industry, including comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav and choreographer Remo D'Souza. The Amboli police filed an FIR after an email from someone named "Vishnu" was sent to Rajpal Yadav on December 14 of last year. The email threatened harm to Rajpal, his family and Kapil Sharma.

Rajpal was last seen in the action thriller Baby John. The film, directed by Kalees, was released last year.