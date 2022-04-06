This Is Rajkummar Rao's Back. Wife Patralekhaa Is As Impressed As We Are

Rajkummar Rao shared this image. (courtesy rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao's latest gym snapshot is making us go weak in the knees. We just can't tear our eyes off him. Looks at those cuts. It can easily give anyone a run for their money. Here, Rajkummar is flexing his back muscles using a resistance band. Well, we aren't alone here. The picture has also managed to get the attention of Rajkummar's wife, actress Patralekhaa. She has replied with a “Hi” and fire emojis. Fans too were quick to appreciate Rajkummar's body. FYI: this was a no-caption post.

We also got a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao's well-built body in his latest release Badhaai Do. He played the role of a police officer, who always wanted to become a bodybuilder. Rajkummar had also shared a collage of two pictures featuring his transformation. From Day 1 of the training to the on-set look, the hard work is remarkable. Along with it, the actor wrote, “The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you, guys.” Rajkummar's co-star in the film Bhumi Pednekar also gave some details about the actor's diet. “Wow. Can't ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food. You are incredible”.

Badhaai Do stars Bhumi Padnekar and Rajkummar Rao as members of the LGBTQ+ community. The plot revolves around the two and how they decided to get married and live like roommates. Chum Darang has made her Bollywood debut with this film. The movie, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Nitesh Pandey, Seema Pahwa and Lovleen Mishra.