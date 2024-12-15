Raj Kapoor Film Festival Gets Extended Till This Date Due To "Public Demand," Reveals Film Heritage Foundation

The ongoing Raj Kapoor Film Festival, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor and filmmaker, gets an extension due to increasing public demand. On Sunday, The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) announced that the celebration of the birth centenary of Raj Kapoor will continue till December 19. The event was initially supposed to be a three-day affair, beginning a day before Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14. It was previously scheduled to end on December 15.

"Extended due to public demand! 'Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman' will now continue till December 19, 2024!" the FHF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mumbai-based foundation further added, "Viewers will be able to watch five of the actor-filmmakers classics Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker and Bobby in limited cinemas nearby."

Some of the other Raj Kapoor films that were screened as part of the film festival were Aag, Barsaat, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The event, titled, Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, was organised by RK Films along with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC).

The event was first announced by Raj Kapoor's grandson Ranbir Kapoor at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month.

The opening of the event was attended by several Bollywood stars, along with the entire Kapoor clan, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Aadar Jain and others.

