<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Holds Strong, Mints Rs 70.75 Crore

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. The crime thriller saw a jump in numbers on Day 4 and raked in Rs 21.50, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial recorded an overall 39.80% Hindi occupancy on May 4. The morning shows saw a turnout of 19.38%, which increased to 45.34% in the afternoon. Evening shows peaked at 55.07%, while night shows recorded 39.42% occupancy.

Released on May 1, Raid 2 has so far collected Rs 70.75 crore in the domestic market.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Raid 2's Day 3 box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "HALF-CENTURY ON DAY 3... #Raid2 is unstoppable... The film bounced back to [almost] Thursday levels on Saturday – a remarkable achievement. Thursday, which benefitted from a partial holiday, witnessed a superb start for #Raid2... The fact that Saturday's numbers are close to Thursday's signals a clear victory for #Raid2."

According to Taran, Raid 2 recorded and impressive 42.15% jump from Friday to Saturday. "Sunday is expected to be another strong day, placing #Raid2 among the top-performing opening weekends in the post-pandemic era. As mentioned earlier, a ₹ 70 cr+ *extended opening weekend* is now well within reach. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri 13.05 cr, Sat 18.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.31 cr," he added.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in key roles. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Raid.

Ileana D'Cruz played Ajay's on-screen wife in the original film. However, she was replaced by Vaani Kapoor in Raid 2.

The film is currently competing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 and Nani's HIT: The Third Case in theatres.