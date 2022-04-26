Radhika Pandit Paints Instagram Red With Loved-Up Post For Yash

Yash and Radhika sharing romantic moment (courtesy: iamradhikapandit)

Yash, who is basking on the success of his recent release film KGF: Chapter 2, is spending quality time with his family. Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, shared a mushy post on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a glimpse of their romantic moment amid the beautiful location. In the post, we can see Yash can't seem to take his eyes off his adorable wife. In one of the pictures, we can see him lovingly planting a kiss on her cheek, while Radhika can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile.

In the post, the couple can be seen twinning in topical outfits. Sharing the post, Radhika Pandit captioned it as, "Looking through coloured glasses". Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "How cute much much love to uuu ppl," while another wrote, "Masha-allah.. Made for each other"

Here have a look:

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, helmed by Prasanth Neel, has breached a new landmark, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 64.83 crore, taking its total to Rs 883 crore. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Yash's vacation pictures, a few days ago, Radhika Pandit shared an image of herself and Yash enjoying some family time with their kids Arya and Yathrav. The post showed the family surrounded by a bunch of toys on the beach. She captioned the post with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in the third sequel of KGF.

