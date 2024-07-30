<i>Queen Of Tears</i> Actor Moon Tae Yoo Announces Wedding: "Nervous, Excited And It Doesn't Feel Real"

South Korean actor Moon Tae Yoo is all set to get married in October this year. The actor announced the good news on his fan cafe. As per Soompi, he wrote, "I have news to tell you. I met a friend who I will love, rely on, and move forward with for the rest of my life, and I will be getting married on October 9. Even though she doesn't do the same job as me, she is a friend who has been by my side with broad understanding when I was sensitive and anxious. Like the line in my favourite song, "It Can't Get Any Better," she made me want to be a better person. I really wanted to tell our Youngwon family this news first!"

He added, "When the people who support me first gathered at Daum Cafe. And in 2014, this Naver Cafe was created and until now. When I was shaken and scared, wondering if I was really a good actor, or if I could become a good actor? Thanks to you, I was able to endure and take one more step. I always dreamed and imagined the day when I would tell you about my marriage, and now that day has come. Even as I write this, I am nervous, excited, and it doesn't feel real. I ask for your understanding that I cannot tell you more details because I am not a friend who communicates with many people."

"I will continue to work hard and repay you with good work. I have already received more love than I can repay in my lifetime, so I will not resort to tricks and will work hard to show you better acting and singing until the end. As I am about to face a big event in my life, I feel once again how precious you are to me. I hope each and every one of you here will have a happy and comfortable day, and I will end this writing with that," Moon Tae Yoo concluded the post.

ICYDK: Moon Tae Yoo made his acting debut in 2007 and has appeared in dramas such as Hospital Playlist 2, Forecasting Love and Weather, and The Interest of Love. He was last seen in TvN's hit K-Drama Queen Of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in lead roles.

