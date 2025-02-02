Millind Gaba, Wife Pria Beniwal Announce Pregnancy: "Our Hearts Are Full"

Congratulations Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal. The Punjabi singer and his wife are ready to welcome their first child together. The couple shared the happy news through a joint post on Instagram.

In the video, Millind Gaba is seen stepping inside a car while Pria sits in the passenger seat. Once he enters the vehicle, Pria turns towards the backseat and hints that something is missing. That's when Millind pulls out a baby car seat, indicating they will soon be a family of three.

The visuals then change to a postcard, featuring two hands holding baby feet and an evil eye emoji. The text read, “Our hearts are full and soon our arms will be too. 2025. Pria and Millind.”

The song Heartbeat by James Arthur plays in the background.

Sharing the big announcement, the couple wrote, “Our little miracle is on the way. Forever Grateful.”

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary echoed a similar sentiment. Pria Beniwal's brother and popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal said, “Mamu incoming.”

Last year in December, Millind Gaba celebrated his 34th birthday. On the special occasion, Pria posted a loving wish for her partner.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to this wonderful man. Life is beautiful and you are the reason. If there is anything I have done right, it would be marrying you. I promise I will stick around and irritate you for this and the next 6 janams. I love you, you know that Millind Gaba.”

Millind Gaba also had the sweetest birthday for his ladylove in September.

Uploading a romantic video with his wife on Instagram, the singer said, “Through our thick and thin, We Have Been There with us! US IS way more Important than Me N You! And you have taught me this! Happiest Bday my love Pria Beniwal. I wanna celebrate anything and everything with US, forever. I love You! This video is called “Chal, Ghar Chal.”

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal got married in April 2022. Millind is credited with songs like Teri Yaari, She Don't Know, Paris Ka Trip, Main Teri Ho Gayi and Daaru Party. Pria is a fashion vlogger.