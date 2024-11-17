Priyanka Chopra Posts Unseen BTS Pics From The Sets Of <i>Gunday</i>. Bonus - Ranveer Singh

It's been 10 years since Gunday released, but it's never too late to indulge in some never-seen-before pictures of all the fun the actors had on the sets. Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to some BTS photos on Sunday from the time when she was shooting for Gunday, and it looks like a blast. In the pictures, we see the many different looks of the actress from the film. She also called her time shooting for the movie as "one of the most fun jobs ever."

Looking back on the fun times, Priyanka shared 15 pictures along with the caption, "I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013." She also tagged Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, along with Yash Raj Films.

As soon as she posted the pictures, the comments section was flooded with messages from fans, who did not expect this dose of nostalgia on a Sunday evening. "This film and its songs are so special to me because that was when my baby was born and she was addicted to 'Tu ne mari entriyaan' !!!!" "Omg I love these," "Photo quality 0% but performance 100%," "The vintage Priyanka Chopra," "GUNDAY!!!! one of my favorites films you're in" were some of the comments left by fans on the post.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, shooting for the next season of her Hollywood series, Citadel. The actress keeps sharing photo dumps from her time in London, which also frequently features her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

