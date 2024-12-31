Sunil Dutt And US Ex-President Jimmy Carter In Throwback Gold. Courtesy, Priya Dutt

Former US President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday (December 29). He was 100. Now, Sunil Dutt's daughter and politician Priya Dutt has paid a moving tribute on Instagram. She has shared a rare picture of her father with Jimmy Carter.

The black and white image featured Sunil Dutt standing alongside Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter.

In the caption, Priya Dutt wrote, "The world has lost another extraordinary soul with the passing of Jimmy Carter. A man who tirelessly worked for peace & humanity. Sharing a precious moment of my dad with him and his wife Roslyn that reminds me of the kindness & warmth he shared with the world. Rest In Peace."

Back in June, Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture of his late father, cinema legend Sunil Dutt to mark his birth anniversary.

Sharing a couple of images from their family album, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad."

In another post, Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of a young Sunil Dutt. "Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and everyday," read the side note.

Sunil Dutt's iconic film credits include Mother India, Waqt, Padosan, and Sadhna. The late actor's last on-screen appearance was in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Sunil Dutt died on May 25, 2005, after suffering a heart attack.