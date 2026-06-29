Prince Harry Looking At "Every Available Option" To Bring Archie, Lilibet To UK: Report

Prince Harry is keen to bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK this summer even as his planned trip with family has hit a security snag.



Earlier, it was reported that the Duke of Sussex was reconsidering bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK. Prince Harry's UK visit hit a roadblock at the last moment after his family was denied special police protection outside royal residences.



Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the US in 2020 after down from royal duties. The couple last visited the UK with their kids in 2022.



However, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said on Monday that the planned visit remains on track pending any more updates, People reported. Prince Harry and Meghan are set to visit the UK with their children for events related to the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next month.



"The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK," the spokesperson added.



Harry's spokesperson said that King Charles has offered the Sussexes accommodation on a royal estate, which has not yet been accepted. However, the main issue "has never been accommodation," the spokesperson added, claiming that the matter was about whether appropriate security would be provided throughout the trip.



If Harry and Meghan visit with their kids, the trip will mark the first time Charles will meet his youngest grandchildren in person since 2022. Harry has been keen for a reunion between his children and Charles.



Last year, the Duke of Sussex lost a legal battle against the Home Office regarding automatic police protection while in the UK. He had earlier claimed that it was not safe to bring his family to the country without it.



He was later granted a full risk assessment. The Sussexes, who are currently vacationing in Europe, had been waiting for a final decision from the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec) for authorising such protection.



The family was earlier told that a Risk Management Board review would take place in March. A source familiar with the matter told People that the Sussexes came to know on Friday that the review had not occurred since such reviews had been paused.