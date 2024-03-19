Paul Mescal And Ayo Edebiri's New Selfie Sparks Dating Rumours

Ayo Edebiri shared this image on her Instagram story.

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri stirred up speculation about their relationship status with their latest photo. The actors shared a cosy selfie on Instagram on St. Patrick's Day sparking dating rumours. In the snap posted on Ayo Edebiri's Instagram Story, both Paul and Ayo were seen laughing together while seated on a stairwell. Ayo Edebiri was seen wrapping her arms around Paul Mescal's shoulder as he took the photo. “Happy St Paddy's,” Ayo Edebiri captioned the picture. In additional snaps taken on the same stairwell, Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri posed alongside director Oliver Hermanus and playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

For the unversed, Oliver Hermanus is directing Paul Mescal in the film The History of Sound, which is currently in production. Ayo Edebiri's jest about her supposed Irish heritage shared with Paul Mescal added a playful touch, referencing previous social media banter. While some fans speculate about a budding romance between Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal, considering Ayo Edebiri was last linked to actor and comedian Colin Burgess in 2022, others wonder if they might be testing chemistry for a new project.

Paul Mescal previously expressed interest in collaborating with Ayo Edebiri on a romance-comedy, stating in an interview with People last November, “That's one of those I leave the cinema and I'm incredibly jealous and brightened by everybody's talents involved with that film. “But I think in the next five years I'm going to set myself a challenge to do maybe a rom-com with Ayo, or something like that would be cool.” On Sunday, romance novelist Emily Henry seemed to support the idea of a collaboration between the two actors by reposting their St. Patrick's Day photo on her Instagram Story.

Fans eagerly shared their excitement about the possibility of Edebiri and Mescal starring in a romcom together, with one fan expressing on social media, “If Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri play a couple in an Emily Henry romcom… I might actually not survive, I'm serious.” Another user wrote, "Thought about the prospect of an Ayo Edebiri Paul Mescal romcom and started hyperventilating with excitement." Before this, Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri were last pictured at the BAFTA Awards in London.