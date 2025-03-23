Park Bo-Gum Reacts To Viral Kissing Scene With IU In <I>When Life Gives You Tangerines</i>: "My Heart Fluttered"

IU and Park Bo-Gum have captured hearts worldwide with their charming, feel-good romance in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The series, set against the stunning landscapes of Jeju Island, has become a hot topic, thanks to the duo's undeniable chemistry.

Currently holding the second spot on Tudum's global non-English chart, the drama continues to gain momentum.

In a recent interview, IU and Bo Gum shared insights into their roles, their first on-screen kiss (which had its fair share of awkwardness), their initial impressions of each other, and the 13-year-long friendship that made their collaboration feel effortless.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Park Bo Gum reflected on his long-standing friendship with IU. He recalled how they first met during a commercial shoot in their younger years and later crossed paths again when he made a cameo in IU's drama The Producers while they were both in their twenties.

"Now, after we both hit our 30s, we finally got to work on the same project. And since we're the same age, I think that's why we had such great chemistry," he explained.

The Reply 1988 star believes their history together played a major role in making their on-screen dynamic feel natural. "Especially now that time has passed, when I look back on it, I just think we had such a fun time on set-and I hope we get to work together again," he added.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, also shared her initial reaction upon learning who her co-star would be. She admitted that the first thought to cross her mind was whether Park Bo Gum was too handsome for the role of Gwan Sik.

"Is it okay for him to be that good-looking? Is it okay for Gwan Sik to look like that?" she joked. She added, "Because if he were that good-looking, I'm sure everyone on the island would have a huge crush on him-and I don't think he'd be able to stay there for long."

One of the most talked-about moments from the drama's first episode was Ae Sun and Gwan Sik's first kiss, set in a scenic grassy field. While the show's storyline, characters, and performances received praise, it was this tender, slightly awkward confession scene that had fans buzzing for days.

The moment, which massively trended on social media, wasn't the usual dreamy K-drama kiss but instead felt raw and full of "wait, is this really happening?" emotions as the characters navigated their newfound feelings.

IU recently spoke about how that scene was meticulously crafted, revealing that even the smallest gestures were specified in the script. Netflix also released a behind-the-scenes clip capturing the moment.

"That particular scene was written down to every little detail in the script," IU shared. "There was even a line that said, 'You see a fist that trembles.' So we really tried to stay as loyal to what was written as possible," she added.

Bo Gum also recalled how his character ended up kissing IU's upper lip and revealed that this detail was actually in the script, so they followed it exactly as written. Later, he couldn't help but gush over IU's transformation in the series.

He said, "IU just looks so good with her short-cut hair, that bob you see in the series. I think I speak for any guy out there - if you saw Ae Sun, your heart would flutter too. You'd feel that kind of excitement."

When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the heartfelt story of Oh Ae Sun (IU) and Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum), childhood sweethearts who grow into struggling yet resilient parents. Through life's challenges, they find strength in each other, proving that love, no matter how tested, can always endure.