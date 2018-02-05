Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Picture Is Giving Us Vacation Feels

Parineeti Chopra enjoyed a vacation in Maldives and the actress delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful picture on her Instagram account. The photograph shared by the 29-year-old actress is setting major vacation goals. From soaking in the sun at the beach to enjoying the picturesque view in the breeze, Parineeti's post on Instagram is sure to make you envious. In the picture posted by Parineeti, she is seen dressed in a yellow skirt paired with a tee accessorised with sunglasses. We loved Parineeti's hearty laugh and her vacation style. "Laugh as much as you breathe," Instagrammed Parineeti. "Beautiful place as well as you," "WOW" and "stunning" are some of the comments on Parineeti's picture. In less than an hour, Parineeti's photo received 173,317 'likes.'
Recently, Parineeti's stretch marks picture went viral on social media. The Internet was impressed with Parineeti's photo and highlighted that the picture represented the actress' hard work.
Parineeti Chopra is currently filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor.
Parineeti and Arjun revealed their first looks from the film and all we could say was wow.
Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar | @SAPFTheFilmpic.twitter.com/DFnan37lF2— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 13, 2017
10th film 1 truth...Change is the only constant !!! Can't wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar@yrf@SAPFTheFilmpic.twitter.com/SjZJw9f8Nu— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 31, 2017
This year is surely a busy one for Parineeti and full of surprises for her fans. Parineeti will not only star in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor but also in Namastey Canada, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's Namastey London.
Parineeti will also star in Kesari, co-starring Akshay Kumar, who is awating the release of PadMan. Kesari will be produced by Karan Johar.