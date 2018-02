Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Picture Is Giving Us Vacation Feels

Highlights Parineeti Chopra posted a new photo from Maldives "Laugh as much as you breathe," wrote Parineeti Parineeti is currently filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra enjoyed a vacation in Maldives and the actress delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful picture on her Instagram account. The photograph shared by the 29-year-old actress is setting major vacation goals. From soaking in the sun at the beach to enjoying the picturesque view in the breeze, Parineeti's post on Instagram is sure to make you envious. In the picture posted by Parineeti, she is seen dressed in a yellow skirt paired with a tee accessorised with sunglasses. We loved Parineeti's hearty laugh and her vacation style. "Laugh as much as you breathe," Instagrammed Parineeti. "Beautiful place as well as you," "WOW" and "stunning" are some of the comments on Parineeti's picture. In less than an hour, Parineeti's photo received 173,317 'likes.'Here's the picture we are talking about.Recently, Parineeti's stretch marks picture went viral on social media. The Internet was impressed with Parineeti's photo and highlighted that the picture represented the actress' hard work.Parineeti Chopra is currently filmingwith herco-star Arjun Kapoor.Parineeti and Arjun revealed their first looks from the film and all we could say was wow.This year is surely a busy one for Parineeti and full of surprises for her fans. Parineeti will not only star inwith Arjun Kapoor but also in, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar'sis a story of a man and a woman, who are completely opposite to each other in thinking and approach, but suspicion and hate, reunite them," Parineeti told news agency IANS. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release on August 18, 2018.Parineeti will also star in Kesari, co-starring Akshay Kumar, who is awating the release ofwill be produced by Karan Johar.