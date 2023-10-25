Parineeti Chopra With Brothers Shivang And Sahaj In New Pic From Her And Raghav Chadha's Wedding Festivities

Parineeti Chopra with her brothers. (courtesy: shivangchopra99)

Dear Parineeti Chopra, your brother Shivang Chopra has a message for you. Parineeti's younger brother has shared a happy picture featuring the Chopra siblings on Instagram. In the pic, Parineeti and Shivang can be seen posing with their brother Sahaj Chopra. The picture was clicked during the actress' choora ceremony. Parineeti looks stunning in a bright yellow Anarkali suit. For the special day, Shivang picked an ivory kurta and pathanisalwar and Sahaj opted for a pastel set. Parineeti got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last month. Sharing the picture, Shivang wrote, “Home doesn't feel far away with these two.” Replying to the post, Parineeti dropped a handful of crying face emoticons. Sahaj followed suit.

On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, Shivang Chopra dropped a series of memorable clicks from her wedding album. Along with the pictures, Shivang wrote, “To the not-so-little any more kid, the kid I troubled to insanity…Happy Birthday Buddy!!! Love you and miss you loads! Parineeti Chopra.” The actress celebrated her 35th birthday on October 22.

Sahaj Chopra also marked his sister's birthday in a special way. He dropped a collage of himself with Parineeti Chopra, clicked during her engagement ceremony. His birthday note read, “Happy Birthday didi, it fills my heart to see what this year brought in for you the love you deserved found you, and the life you deserve is now set for you to live. You'll always be my best friend, my pride and my joy!! I love you more and more and more.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and relatives in attendance. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Akshay Kumar's MissionRaniganj. Next, the actress will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.