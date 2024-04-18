Parineeti Chopra On Losing Films To Bollywood Lobbying: 'My PR Game Sucks'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is elated thanks to the success of her latest Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra, who is being hailed for her portrayal of Amarjot Kaur - singer and wife of singing icon Amar Singh Chamkila, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, talked about lobbying in Bollywood and how actors who don't socialize with other stars and producers miss out on significant films. She said, "Getting work in Bollywood doesn't only depend on merit or acting, you have to be in cliques and camps to get roles. I am not present at the right place at the right time. I am not getting papped every day.” She added, "My PR game sucks."

"I don't go to dinners and lunches or attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or those roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a National Award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor," the Ishaqzaade star noted.

Talking about her choices in films, the Amar Singh Chamkila star said, “I want to be the voice for actors who aren't parts of cliques and camps. I hope we break this system of lobbying in Bollywood because I want equal opportunities and work. I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is in search of the right platform."

Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha in September last year. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti talked about following politics after her wedding. She said, “Ab toh karna padta hai (I've got to follow politics now). But my complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him. He knows nothing about films.”

Before Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.