Parineeti Chopra Is Busy Soaking Up The Sun In Goa. See Pics

Parineeti Chopra managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and she is living her best life in Goa these days (going by the actress' latest Instagram posts). The 31-year-old actress has been actively posting pictures from her Goa vacation on the photo sharing application. In one of the pictures, Parineeti can be seen goofily posing for the camera. The caption on her post read: "Smile through it all baby, smile through it all." In a separate picture, Parineeti can be seen posing with her friends and she captioned the post: "Clean-up karke dinner."

Meanwhile, Parineeti shared several pictures from her Goa diaries on her Instagram stories on Sunday. In the pictures, the Ishaqzaade actress, dressed in a blue dress, could be seen soaking-up the sun in Goa. The pictures were shared by several fan clubs dedicated to the actress.

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently prepping for the Saina Nehwal biopic, has decided to stay at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for 15 days to cut down on travel time, reported news agency IANS.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has a busy year ahead. Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train. She also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the pipeline. Parineeti will also dub for the Hindi rendition of Disney's Frozen 2, alongside her cousin Priyanka Chopra.

Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra remains Parineeti Chopra's last release.

