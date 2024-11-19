Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Receive Special Gift From Reena Chopra: "This Painting Is So Much More Than Just A Piece Of Art"

Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra delighted the actress' fans with a pleasant surprise. The actress' mother gifted her a painting, replicating a beautiful moment from their Roka ceremony. The painting features the couple holding each other's hands. Parineeti shared a post in which she and Raghav Chadha can be seen posing with the painting. Another image shows the original photograph and the painting together. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, "The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us. This is going to have a special place of honour in our home."

Raghav Chadha wrote in the comments section, "Hello @reenachopra.art - now we all know where Pari gets her artist genes from...the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree! Thank you so much for the most amazing anniversary gift ever!" Replying to the post, Reena Chopra wrote, "Oh my God!! Thank you!! I think I was most deeply, emotionally involved in this cos for me it was not a painting... it was what it means to us... a depiction of love and togetherness.. a depiction of what you both mean to us!

I have no idea if I managed to do justice to it but my heart lies within the brushstrokes!! May this be a reminder to always hold each others hand and love each other for eternity Phew!!! Thanks for liking it. Love you both! @raghavchadha88." Take a look:

On Raghav Chadha's birthday, Parineeti Chopra shared an adorable post on Instagram. She wrote, "Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, "They don't make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He's gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!" Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film happens to be a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back on 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record-selling artist of the time.