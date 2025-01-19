Pankaj Tripathi Bows Down, Hugs Wife Mridula On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary. Talk About Couple Goals

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula completed 21 years of marital bliss. Recently, Mridula shared a video along with several pictures from the celebration.

In the video, the Mirzapur actor can be seen placing a ring on his wife's finger while bowing to her with folded hands. The couple also shared a warm hug and cut their anniversary cake together as guests cheered and clapped in the background.

For the special occasion, Pankaj wore a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a traditional white jacket, while Mridula looked elegant in a yellow suit. Their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, was also part of the celebration.

Along with the pictures, Mridula wrote, "As we turn 21" followed by heart emojis.

Pankaj Tripathi, a graduate of the National School of Drama, rose to fame in Bollywood with his iconic role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

He was last seen in Stree 2 and received accolades for his performance in the film. The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, was released on August 15, 2024, alongside other major Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 featured cameos from Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia.