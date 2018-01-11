Padmaavat Is Officially The Title Of Deepika Padukone's Film Now. See Changed Name On Social Media Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's period drama has now officially been renamed Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone) New Delhi: Highlights The title has been changed across all social media platforms CBFC had suggested five edits, including the title Padmaavat releases on January 25 Padmaavat. The makers of the film changed the title across all social media platforms (Instagram and Twitter) dedicated to the film. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Padmaavat (earlier titled Padmavati) after suggesting five edits (including the title), a couple of weeks ago. Padmaavat's release date was postponed after several Rajput outfits claimed that the film has historical inaccuracies and it allegedly portrays a romantic sequence between Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), which director Sanjay Leela Bhansali denied. After CBFC's approval,



Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who appeared before CBFC's parliamentary panel, had said that his film is based on the 16th century epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, news agency PTI reported.



Though the handle name on Twitter has been changed, the cover image is still of the poster, which reads Padmavati.



See them here.

Padmaavat's Twitter account Padmaavat's Instagram account

Meanwhile, it was being reported that not five, but CBFC has suggested some 300 cuts to the film. However, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi told PTI, "The makers submitted the final film with agreed five modifications, these have tried to incorporate observations and suggestions given by the advisory panel and also in keeping with the sentiments of society. This has already been communicated by the CBFC and a U/A certificate has been given to the film. The CBFC's process is complete and any further news about cuts etc is absolutely untrue."



Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini of Chittor, who committed jauhar (self-immolation) after Alauddin Khilji invaded her fort. Shahid plays Rawal Ratan Singh, Deepika's husband.



Padmaavat clashes at the box office with Akshay Kumar's PadMan.



(With PTI inputs)



