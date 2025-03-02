Oscars 2025: Presenters, Performances And Controversies - All You Need To Know About 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on Monday, March 3, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and this year's show promises to be unlike any other.

The recent devastating wildfires that ravaged the city of Los Angeles have left their mark on the Oscars, but the show will go on. As the world's eyes turn to the prestigious ceremony, here's everything you need to know about the Oscars 2025.

When Are The Oscars?

This year, the Academy Awards will be held on Monday, March 3, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The live broadcast will begin at 5:30 AM (IST) and will be streamed worldwide on Jio Hotstar for the first time. Those tuning in on television can catch the event on Star Movies and Star Movies Select, with a repeat telecast scheduled for 8:30 PM on the same channels.

Who's Hosting The Oscars?

This year's Oscars will be hosted by none other than Conan O'Brien, making his debut as host of the Academy Awards. The late-night host, comedian, and occasional actor has never had the honour of being invited to host before, but he's eager to bring his unique style to the stage. "I only hosted so that I could be invited," O'Brien joked at a press conference.

True to his comedic roots, Conan isn't shying away from tackling sensitive issues, including the nation's political climate. "I cannot ignore the moment we're in," he said, while also recognising the need to focus on the joy and positivity that the Oscars are meant to celebrate.

O'Brien described the opportunity to host the Oscars as "like for the first time getting to drive a Ferrari," adding that he plans to keep the beautiful tuxedo provided for the event, calling it the nicest thing he's ever worn.

The Impact Of The Wildfires On The Oscars

The wildfires that swept through Los Angeles earlier this year have altered the tone of this year's Oscars. Many wondered if the ceremony should be cancelled, given the magnitude of the devastation.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to move forward with the event, citing its significant economic and symbolic impact on the city of Los Angeles.

The wildfires have deeply affected many individuals in the industry, with several people involved in the Oscars directly impacted by the fires.

Conan O'Brien's Pacific Palisades home survived, but his family remains unable to return. His assistant, Sona Movsesian, tragically lost her home in the fires.

The fires will be addressed during the ceremony, both directly and through thematic elements of the show. The Academy has made arrangements to allow viewers to contribute to recovery efforts.

Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the show, emphasised the need for the ceremony to reflect the city's spirit of resilience. "We really wanted to create beautiful moments on stage that celebrate this amazing city that we live in," Kapoor shared.

Who's Presenting At The Oscars?

This year's Oscars will feature an impressive lineup of presenters. Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana, and Rachel Zegler are among the stars set to take the stage. They join previously announced presenters including Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sterling K. Brown. Last year's acting winners-Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph-will also be on hand to present awards.

Although the Academy initially announced that it would return to the "fab five" style of presenting the acting awards, with five previous winners per category, it appears that this plan has been abandoned for the ceremony. Nick Offerman will serve as the show's official announcer.

What Performances Can We Expect?

In a break from tradition, this year's Academy Awards will not feature live performances of the original song nominees. However, music will still play a prominent role in the ceremony.

Queen Latifah is set to lead a musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones, who was honored with a Governor's Award last November, just weeks before his death.

Other musical performances will include Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, RAYE, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. While the songs from Wicked were not eligible for Best Song due to their origins in the Broadway musical, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will still perform a rendition of the iconic musical's tracks.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also make an appearance.

What Films Are Nominated for Best Picture?

This year's Best Picture nominees are:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

These ten films are competing for the highest honor at the Oscars, with each bringing something unique to the table. From sweeping epics to intimate dramas, this year's nominees reflect the diverse range of talent and creativity in the film industry.

How Can You Watch The Oscar-Nominated Films?

While some of the nominees are still showing in theaters, many of this year's Oscar nominees are available for streaming on various platforms. If you're looking to catch up on the contenders before the big night, check out streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video, which host several of the nominated films.

Who Are This Year's Favourites?

This year's race for Best Picture is wide open, with several films emerging as potential front-runners. Anora has gained momentum after winning top honors at the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and Independent Spirit Awards, while Conclave, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and Emilia Perez are also seen as strong contenders.

In the acting categories, Demi Moore is favoured for Best Actress for her role in The Substance, although Mikey Madison (Anora) is making a strong case after winning both the BAFTA and Independent Spirit Awards. Adrien Brody is considered the likely winner for Best Actor, but Timothee Chalamet (who won the SAG Award) could still pose a challenge.

In the supporting categories, Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) is the front-runner for Best Supporting Actress, while Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) is favoured for Best Supporting Actor.

The Emilia Perez Controversy

One of the most talked-about films this year is Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard. The film, a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, received a leading 13 nominations, including a Best Picture nod. The film's star, Karla Sofía Gascon, made history as the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

However, the film's campaign has been marred by controversy. Old offensive tweets from Gascon resurfaced, prompting an apology from the actress. The controversy has undoubtedly affected the movie's Oscar chances, and Netflix has been forced to refocus its campaign efforts for Emilia Perez, which has been divisive among voters.