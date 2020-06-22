'Only One Winner Here. Me': Sonakshi Sinha To Trolls Mocking Twitter Exit

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha's exit from Twitter citing negativity was received by trolls with memes and jokes ridiculing the actress' decision, thereby also making her case for her. In a message shared on Instagram - Twitter is the only social platform she's gone off - Sonakshi made it clear that it wasn't the trolls who have come out on top here. "Some people are celebrating like they won something... I'm happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha, " Sonakshi said, "I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I've taken away your power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. I've taken away that access you had to me, that I had given you so trustingly. So, there's only one winner here. Me." Sonakshi Sinha accompanied her post - titled "How I got myself off Twitter and away from the negativity" - with a video which ends with her disappearing with a snap of the fingers. "Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which I've garnered over the last ten years." Watch and read Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

Sonakshi Sinha announced on Saturday that she was deactivating her Twitter account. "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," read Sonakshi's farewell tweet, a screenshot of which she posted on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter."

Sonakshi Sinha received a barrage of abusive comments after posting a cryptic tweet last week in which she referred to "pigs" who she said were "trying to garner publicity and highlight their issues using the death of a member of our fraternity." Twitter instantly assumed - perhaps not incorrectly - that Sonakshi meant actress Kangana Ranaut, who shared a video message denouncing the film industry after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide, police say.

Twitter, a battlefield at the best of times, may hold no terrors for Sonakshi Sinha now but she has been on the receiving end of plentiful trolling in the recent past. She was ridiculed and mocked for not knowing the answer to a Ramayan-related question on game show Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. She was still being trolled for it months later. "Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing, since we have grown up reading and watching Ramayana. But it was really long ago, and we all tend to have moments when we go blank. Since then, it has been five to six months, and it's disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake," Sonakshi told Hindustan Times a month ago.

Sonakshi Sinha is best-known for her performances in films such as Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Son Of Sardaar, Ittefaq and Kalank among others. She was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3.