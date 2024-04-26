One Tree Hill Star Sophia Bush On Coming Out As Queer: 'Finally Feel Like I Can Breathe'

Sophia Bush shared this image. (courtesy: sophiabush)

One Tree Hill actor Sophia Bush has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Sophia, who features as a cover girl for Glamour magazine, said, "I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024." Sophia told Glamour why she decided to come out now and said, "But I'm deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we're seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves. I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

Sophia Bush made headlines when she filed for divorce in 2023, one year after her wedding. After the divorce, she was rumoured to be dating former soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Sophia confirmed her relationship with Ashlyn and told Glamour, "Would I have liked to make the public part of this journey a choice for myself, and not have it taken from my lips and set ablaze by gossip blogs and bottom-feeder online bots? Of course. I'm very aware, though, as we discuss bullying and harassment and being outed without consent-that I'm incredibly lucky this happened in my adulthood. I really love who I am, at this age and in this moment. I'm so lucky that my parents, having spent time with Ash over the holidays, said, Well, this finally looks right. I know it could have gone differently."

Sophia added that it took her 41 years to "get here." Speaking of her journey, the actress said, "We've all learned about kids who have taken their own life after being outed or who have been killed simply for being who they are in a place or time that is threatened by their expressed joy. I am so lucky to be here, now. I have real joy. It took me 41 years to get here. And while I marvel at it, I will also make space for people's pain. But I will not carry anyone's projected shame. When I take stock of the last few years, I can tell you that I have never operated out of more integrity in my life. I hope that's clear enough for everyone speculating out there, while being as gentle as I possibly can be."

Sophia said that coming out feels like she can "finally breathe." Glamour quoted the actress as saying, "I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn't realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy-but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it-I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time."

Sophia Bush is best-known for playing the role of Brooke Davis in the popular drama series One Tree Hill. She also starred in Chicago PD and Good Sam. Her film credits include John Tucker Must Die, The Hitcher, The Narrows, Chalet Girl, Marshall and Acts of Violence, to name a few.