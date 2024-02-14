On Valentine's Day, Neetu Kapoor Shares Pic Featuring Her 'Pyaars' Ranbir-Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: neetu54)

The Internet is buzzing today with adorable posts by celebs for their loved ones. The latest star to join the bandwagon is veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Neetu Kapoor treated her Instafam to an aww-dorable picture featuring her "pyaars (loves)" children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The frame also featured Neetu Kapoor's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor kept the caption sweet and simple. She wrote, "My pyaars."

This is the post we are talking about:

Earlier this week, Grandmom Neetu Kapoor reacted to an edited photo featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor and her granddaughter Raha. A few days back, a fan account posted an edited picture of Rishi Kapoor holding Raha Kapoor in his arms and smiling while looking at her. Rishi wore a blue T-shirt in the edited picture while Raha was seen in a printed white dress and a tiara. The picture was shared with the caption, "I wish Rishi ji was with us even today... and with Raha too." Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "This is such a great edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you (folded hands and purple emojis)." The post was further reshared by Neetu Kapoor who wrote "This is too adorable" alongside it.

Take a look at the viral post:

Now see how grandmoms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan reacted:

Last month, Neetu Kapoor celebrated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Filmfare Awards victory with a beautiful post. The veteran actress shared her happiness by posting two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first photo captured the winning moment of the duo from last night. The second frame took the audience back to 2019 when Ranbir won Best Actor for Sanju, and Alia was declared Best Actress for Raazi. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy, saying, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju Raazi ) so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani,” accompanied by red hearts, pink hearts, and raising hand emojis.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the film Jugjug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor.