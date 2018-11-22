On 'Mental Case' Kartik Aaryan's Birthday, Messages From Nushrat Bharucha And Other Stars

Kartik Aaryan with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image courtesy: jacquelinef143)

On Kartik Aaryan's 30th birthday, the actor's close friends, colleagues and fans posted warm wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Needless to say, the sweetest wish came from Nushrat Bharucha, who has co-starred with Kartik in four films. She shared multiple pictures of herself along with the birthday boy and accompanied the post with a super cute caption. She wrote: "Happy birthday to the guy who has played multiple roles in my life. Kartik Aaryan - Neha ka Rajjo, Vani ka Akaash, Chiku ka Gogo, Sweety ka Sonu." Jacqueline Fernandez, who is rumoured to be Kartik Aaryan's co-star in the Hindi remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party and has featured with him an advertisement, also shared an adorable picture of herself along with Kartik on her Instagram story.

Another cute wish came from Kartik's friend Sonakshi Sinha, who shared a goofy picture on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy Birthday mental case." This is what we are talking about:

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished Kartik on his special day. He wrote: "Happy Birthday dearest Kartik Aaryan, stay fabulous."

Kartik Aaryan stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, Kaanchi - The Unbreakable and Guest Inn London. Kartik will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon.