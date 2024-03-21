On Jackky Bhagnani's Adorable Anniversary Post, Wife Rakul Preet Singh Left This Comment

Image was shared by Jackky Bhagnani. (courtesy: trishakrishnan )

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married last month, are celebrating their one month anniversary today. To mark the occasion, producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani treated his fans and followers to a lovely reel featuring moments from his Goa wedding to Rakul Preet Singh. He also included in the reel, videos and photos from their various outings post their wedding. For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21st in Goa in an intimate ceremony. Alongside the reel, Jackky wrote, "From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begin, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary, my lve." On Jackky's post, his wife Rakul left an adorable comment. It read, "Awwwwww !!!! Everything you said and more. love ya my love."

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh also shared a picture of herself with Jackky Bhagnani from their wedding festivities. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post, "And it's already a month. Time has flown by and so will life! Love ya to the moon and back. Here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary Jackky Bhagnani."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, last month. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.