On 15 Years Of Munna Bhai MBBS, Sanjay Dutt Shares Old Memories And A 'Big Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Munna Bhai MBBS. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)

Highlights Munna Bhai MBBS clocked 15 years on Wednesday The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Kalank

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Munna Bhai MBBS is one of the most successful films of Sanjay Dutt's career and as the film clocked 15 years on Wednesday, Munna Bhai aka Sanjay Dutt shared photographs from the film and accompanied the post along with an emotional note. The actor wrote: "15 years of Munna Bhai MBBS brings back so many memories! Thank you everyone, for loving the film so much." The 59-year-old actor signed off the note with a "big Jadoo ki Jhappi" which made us super nostalgic. Sanjay Dutt's post had the same effect on us that Munna Bhai's magical hugs (popularly known as "Jaddoo Ki Jhappi") had on the patients - as any Munna Bhai series fan would know.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the 2003 film also featured Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt's late father Sunil Dutt, who played the role of Munna's father in the film. Munna Bhai MBBS was the first and the last film in which the father-son duo were seen sharing screen space.

Munna Bhai MBBS resonates with today's generation through its iconic dialogues and its catchy songs. The film not only emerged as a box office success but also received critical acclaim. The film also received a National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and four Filmfare Awards.

The second installment of the Munna Bhai series, titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai, also featuring Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza was a hit at the box office.

Sanjay Dutt's last release was Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. His line-up of film includes Abhishek Varman's Kalank, Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.