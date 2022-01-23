O Aasmanwale: Jubin Nautiyal And Neha Khan's Magical Chemistry In Bhushan Kumar's Latest T-Series Track

Highlights Jubin Nautiyal teams up for Bhushan Kumar's 'O Aasmanwale'

After delivering some of the biggest hits under the T-Series umbrella, Jubin Nautiyal, one of the most celebrated singers in recent times, teamed up with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for another soulful track titled O Aasmanwale.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli, the heart-breaking love song also brought Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan onscreen together for the very first time and had sure shot sparks flying for Jubin fans everywhere!

Taking audiences through a heart wrenching story, both Jubin and Neha have not just delivered fine performances but also shared a very special chemistry on screen.

Audiences have been raving about the chemistry between the two as the great equation the artists' share off-screen reflected in their onscreen chemistry. People have also spoken about how great the two look together onscreen.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings you Jubin Nautiyal's O Aasman Wale penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli. Featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan and directed by Navjit Buttar, the song released on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 20th January.

