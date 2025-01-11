Advertisement

Alia Bhatt Treats Us To An "Effortless Beach Photo" From Her Thailand Vacation

Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Love And War

Read Time: 2 mins
Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Love And War
This image was taken from Instagram

Alia Bhatt's “beach photos” are a whole mood. ICYDK: The actress jetted off to Thailand for a vacation with her family for the New Year celebration. And oh boy. Her travel album has us hooked. Reason? Her stunning beach glam. 

Alia Bhatt left us gushing (again) after she dropped a lovely selfie on her Instagram Stories. She is seen basking under the sun. A soft smile elevates her allure. Alia's no-makeup look has our hearts.

Alia Bhatt's side note read, “POV: You came to relax but you are curating your effortless beach photo."

Check out the photo here: 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

 

Before this, Alia Bhatt dished out beachwear inspo in a navy blue swimsuit. A sweet smile brightened up her face. She posed for the lens surrounded by cliffs taking a dip in the cool waters. We loved her sporty side of riding a speedboat. You go, girl.

From enjoying her time in the waters to posing for selfies with Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's album screamed fun. Oh, and, not to miss Alia's coastal adventures —- cycling, reading a book, munching on good food and watching sunsets. 

“If you didn't post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?” Alia captioned. 

Alia Bhatt's Thailand photo dump does not end here. A day after New Year, she posted beautiful moments from the exotic getaway. The opening frame featuring Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha was the show stealer. 

Ayan Mukerji was also part of the album. FYI: The duo worked together in the 2022 blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor was a part of the film as well. Do we need to elaborate on Alia Ranbir's strong camaraderie with the filmmaker? 

Sharing the snaps, Alia Bhatt wrote, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all.” 

Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War. 

Other Verticals
