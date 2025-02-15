Nora Fatehi's <i>Snake</i> With Jason Derulo Sets A New Benchmark In Her International Music Career

Nora Fatehi has carved her niche for herself in the industry with an expansive body of work. Her dance skills are hugely raved about.

The actress continues to dominate the global entertainment scene with her international musical career. Her latest track, Snake, in collaboration with international pop star Jason Derulo, has surpassed 100 million views across platforms.

This milestone has only solidified Nora Fatehi's position in the music world.

Snake has been creating waves with its upbeat tunes, a stellar choreography that only highlights Nora Fatehi's dancing talent, and aesthetic visuals.

The song has also become a viral favourite among fans and content creators worldwide.

Nora Fatehi shared a post, expressing gratitude for this achievement.

The post read, "THANK YOU! The love and support for my biggest international project yet has been INCREDIBLE! I'm forever grateful. This is just the beginning! #dancewithnora #Snake @jasonderulo."

Jason Derulo took to social media with Nora Fatehi to celebrate this moment, he reacted, "This is (fire emojis)!"

Recently, on Nora Fatehi's birthday, the global sensation took to social media to share photos with Tommy Brown, hinting at an upcoming collaboration with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Theron Billie, known for the chartbuster APT by Bruno Mars and ROSÉ.

Snake by Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo is the most-viewed music video within 24 hours, it secured the 2nd spot globally, and debuted at number 3 on the Spotify Global Charts.

All eyes are back on Nora Fatehi now to see what's next on the pipeline, in her music career.