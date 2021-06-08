'No, Not Seher Aly Latif': Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur And Others Mourn The Lunchbox Casting Director

Swara Bhasker shared a throwback pic with Seher Aly Latif (courtesy reallyswara )

Casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. Seher Aly Latif, who was said to be in her early 40s, was admitted to the hospital last weekend because of kidney-related complications. Seher Aly Latif, who worked as the casting director for films such as The Lunchbox, Durgamati, Maska, Shakuntala Devi and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, was mourned by celebrities on social media. Tributes remembering Seher Aly Latif flooded Instagram and Twitter, including heart-wrenching notes from The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag star Swara Bhasker.

An emotional Swara shared a few glimpses of Seher Aly Latif from the sets of Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and wrote: "There are no words. Seher Latif is no more. This is cruelty. So young, so much to give. Can't even utter RIP. We spoke only two weeks ago, I teased her and she laughed... It is unimaginable that we won't see her wide smile anymore. I can't fathom this. No, not Seher." In another post, Swara added: "I can't say goodbye Seher Aly Latif. Not yet, not yet."

In a tweet, Nimrat Kaur wrote "One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news. Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling... Await to meet you on the other side." In an Instagram story, Huma Qureshi wrote: "Cannot believe you are gone." Rajkummar Rao shared: "Rest in peace" on Instagram.

Tributes for Seher Aly Latif also poured in from the likes of Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Maanvi Gagroo, Shibani Dandekar, Mithila Palkar, Nora Fatehi, Masaba Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap, among others.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, filmmaker Neeraj Udhwani, who directed Maska, said: "There was some infection, which caused renal failure. She was admitted last weekend. She was on antibiotics and was recovering. But today she suffered a cardiac arrest and suddenly it was all over."

Seher Aly Latif's impressive resume as a casting director included projects such as Gurinder Chadha's movie Viceroy's House and mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan's biopic The Man Who Knew Infinity. She was also the casting associate for Indian actors for acclaimed international projects like Eat Pray Love, starring Julia Roberts; Netflix series Sense8, Kathryn Bigelow directed Zero Dark Thirty and the fourth season four of spy thriller Homeland and the series McMafia.

(With PTI inputs)