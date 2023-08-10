No Kidding, That's Dharmendra With Little Esha Deol In Epic '80s Throwback

Image instagrammed by Esha. (Courtesy: Esha Deol)

Esha Deol is a daddy's daughter and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. The Dhoom actor treated her social media followers to a major "Thursday throwback" post. Esha Deol posted a picture with daddy Dharmendra. In the picture, child Esha is clad in a hot pink saree and she makes a face by rolling her eyes. Dharmendra is lying on a sofa and his big nerdy glasses are not to be missed. The picture was taken at one of Dharmendra's outdoor shoots. Esha Deol wrote in the caption, "Never understood why I couldn't keep a straight face as a kid in photos. I guess that explains the nautanki in me. With my darling papa at one of his outdoor shoots back in the '80s." Celina Jaitly reacted to the picture and commented, "Biyara". The Internet showered big love on Esha's picture. One user wrote, "So cute" while another called Esha "Eshakutty".

Take a look at Esha Deol's post here:

Esha Deol and Dharmendra's Instagram exchanges have always caught the attention of the Internet. On her 11th marriage anniversary in June, Esha Deol posted a black-and-white picture with husband Bharat Takhtani. Dharmendra dropped a message on the picture and wrote, "Happy anniversary."

Take a look at Esha's post here:

Dharmendra's good wish message achieved momentum as he shared a cryptic post for Hema Malini and his two daughters a few days before dropping a comment on Esha's post. Dharmendra wrote, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ...loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart...age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you...but..." The veteran actor did not specify what he was talking about. Take a look at Dharmendra's post:

For the context, Esha, along with her mother and sister Ahana Deol, didn't attend the wedding of nephew Karan Deol. However, she wished him on Instagram stories. The dynamics of Deol family had become the talk of the town back then. However, Esha Deol also responded to her father's message. Esha wrote a special note for the veteran actor. Esha picked an image from her wedding album featuring herself, her husband Bharat Takhtani, Hema Malini and Dharmendra. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that . Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love you." Have a look at Esha's post here:

On the work front, Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty.