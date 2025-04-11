NewJeans Members Issue Statement For The First Time Amid Hiatus: "Going Through A Tough Time"

NewJeans, the popular South Korean girl group, made their first Instagram post after announcing their hiatus from independent activities. In the post, written by member Danielle, the singer thanked fans for showering her with lovely birthday messages. FYI: Danielle turned 20 on April 11.

The elaborate note, posted on NewJeans's official Instagram account, read, “Our time will come. We are going through a tough time. But the music that we will make will be loved by Bunnies, music that will make Bunnies happy, and our time together will come. Until then, we are taking care of ourselves and thinking of you. We hope Bunnies stay healthy and happy every day. We love you,” as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The girl group added, “We have received the letters you sent and they have moved us to tears. Each letter feels so heartfelt and meaningful, and we read them daily. Your words of comfort, encouragement and love have deeply touched us. At times, we wonder if we deserve such love — that is why we strive to be individuals that Bunnies (NewJeans' dedicated fanbase) can be proud of."

NewJeans members Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein have been embroiled in a legal dispute with their agency ADOR, a division of HYBE Corporation. In November of last year, the quintet announced that they would be leaving ADOR, and later, they changed their name to NJZ.

The decision to terminate their contract followed accusations from NewJeans of mistreatment, violations of artists' rights and workplace harassment. The group also criticised the agency for forcing former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin to step down from her position.

In March, the Seoul Central District Court banned NewJeans from engaging in independent activities, whether musical or commercial. The directive was issued after ADOR filed an injunction against the group. Read all about it here.

On April 10, a private hearing regarding the injunction appeal was held, lasting for 10 minutes, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. The hearing was attended by legal representatives from both NewJeans and ADOR. The court's verdict is still pending.