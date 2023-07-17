New Jawan Poster: Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Intro For Nayanthara - 'She Is The Thunder...'

Image was shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk e)

Our Monday just got a whole lot better after feasting eyes upon this brand new poster of Nayanthara from the movie Jawan, shared by none other than her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to come up with the coolest caption and he won't disappoint. Sharing the poster which showcases Nayanthara as a feisty ( read Tomb Raider-like) new look, the Pathaan star simply wrote, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm," and we can't agree more. Notably, the comment section of the post only reiterated what we were already thinking. One user wrote, "Boss lady," while another gushed, "Can't wait to see both of you together."

Take a look at the poster here:

However, this is not the first poster from Jawan shared by its makers. Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new poster of Jawan in a fan-favourite look (read sans hair) on Thursday. "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I become a villain, no hero can stand in front of me)," read the caption.

Under the post, comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, "Sir Baazigar mein hero toh kya Shilpa Shetty bhi nahi tiki." LOL. Shah Rukh Khan was the antagonist in the film, who killed Shilpa Shetty. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi added, "Sailaab aa gaya Madan Chopra! Sailaab." He tweaked SRK's dialogue from the thriller, which originally was this: "Ab sailaab aayega Madan Chopra ... sailaab aayega." "Baazigar forever," added another user.

Baazigar comments aside, Ranveer Singh dropped a crown emoji in the comments. TV star Arjun Bijlani commented, "Can't wait to see it sir." The official Instagram page of Book My Show left a comment that read, "Jawan ke samne sirf Jawan hee tik sakta hai." Gautam Gulati wrote "No doubt." Celeb photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, "Insane." Rapper Slow Cheeta added, "King."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Recently during a Twitter AMA session, SRK revealed what Gauri Khan loved the most about the prevue. When a Twitter user asked SRK, "What's the reaction of Gauri Ma'am after watching the prevue of Jawan?" Shah Rukh Khan said, "Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women's power."

To those unversed, the film boasts of a stellar cast that includes actresses Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/Prc2s9ygYu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi in a lead role and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.