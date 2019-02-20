Netflix's Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians Trailer Showcases The Highs And Lows Of The Team

Sachin Tendulkar in a still from Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

The trailer of Netflix's upcoming documentary-series Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians hit the Internet on Wednesday and it had us hooked immediately. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the trailer is a perfect amalgamation of nail-biting moments and some never-seen before drama, which will incite your curiosity to a different level altogether. The trailer begins with the visuals of the 2017 IPL finale, which was won by Mumbai Indians and touches upon the challenges that the team had to face, both on and off the field. The trailer also highlights the most important moments for Mumbai Indians, which include the team's historic win in 2017, captain Rohit Sharma's roaring emotions, green room politics, the frenzy among fans and of course, Sachin Tendulkar's dose of motivation to all the all the players. In the words of the makers, "Winning the championship is hard, retaining it is the hardest" and the trailer of Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians reminds us of just that.

Take a look at the trailer of Netflix's Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians here:

Netflix India announced the trailer release of Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians in the most interesting way possible. Netflix India replied to an interesting conversation between Mumbai Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh (who is the latest addition to the team) on Twitter. Netflix India tweeted: "Step 1: Learn the lyrics of Duniya Hila Denge Hum (which is the Mumbai Indians anthem). This is all the spirit we need but you can see what it's like for yourself by catching the Mumbai Indians documentary dropping on 1st March."

Checkout the tweet here:

Step 1: Learn the lyrics to Duniya Hila Denge Hum.

This is all the spirit we need but you can see what it's like for yourself by catching the Mumbai Indians documentary dropping on 1st March.https://t.co/gqqZwO3dHk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 20, 2019

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians is an eight-part documentary-series, which will showcase the journey of the team Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, especially from the year 2017 to 2018. The web series will release on Netflix across the globe on March 1, 2019. Mumbai Indians is an Indian Premier League team owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.