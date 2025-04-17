Neha Kakkar Gets Brother Tony's Initials Tattooed On Her Arm Amid Rift With Sister Sonu Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar has gone the extra mile to express her love for her brother Tony Kakkar - quite literally inked it on her skin. Amid growing tension with their elder sister Sonu Kakkar, Neha recently got a heartfelt tattoo dedicated to Tony.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Neha is seen getting the tattoo inked on her arm, admitting that the process was "extremely painful." The design features two hands locking in a pinky promise - a symbol of the duo's unbreakable bond. Beneath the image, their initials, "NK" and "TK," are etched.

Neha surprised Tony with the tattoo on his birthday, and his reaction was nothing short of priceless. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Tony couldn't stop admiring the surprise. Visibly touched, he said, "I wish everyone could have a sister like Neha."

In the video, Neha is also heard crediting Tony for a major part of her journey, saying, "Whatever I am today, Tony has played a very big part in it."

This emotional moment between the two siblings comes shortly after their elder sister Sonu Kakkar made headlines with a shocking announcement. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu declared that she was cutting ties with both Neha and Tony.

Her post read: "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

The statement left fans stunned, sparking a flurry of questions in the comments section as people tried to understand the reason behind the fallout. However, Sonu soon deleted the post, and since then, the Kakkar family has remained silent on the matter.

For years, the Kakkar siblings had shared a close bond and collaborated professionally on several hit tracks. Sonu lent her voice to many of Tony's compositions like Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, Urban Munda, Phir Teri Bahon Mein, Ooh La La, Funky Mohabbat and Booty Shake. Neha too featured in a few of these songs alongside her sister.

