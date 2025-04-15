Neha Kakkar Calls Brother Tony "Favourite" Amid Feud With Sister Sonu

Neha Kakkar recently shared pictures with husband Rohanpreet Singh and brother Tony Kakkar on her Instagram. The trio can be seen posing inside an aeroplane. In another click, Rohanpreet can be seen clicking a video with the duo. The trio can be seen having a blast inside the aeroplane.

Sharing the pictures, Neha captioned them, "Joy of flying with favourite people!!!!"

Neha's post comes days after his sister Sonu Kakkar claimed that she had cut ties with her siblings. Sonu Kakkar didn't divulge the reason behind her fallout with the siblings.

In a now-deleted post, shared on both X and Instagram, Sonu Kakkar had written, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

Sonu Kakkar had collaborated professionally with both Tony and Neha Kakkar in the past. She is known for songs such as Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Yeh Kasoor, Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, among others. Apart from Hindi songs, Sonu has also sung tracks in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Nepali.

However, Neha or Tony hasn't reacted to Sonu's post on social media yet. Neha Kakkar, last month, hit the headlines, after she showed up three hours late to a concert in Melbourne. She was trolled on social media. Later, she revealed that the organisers left with her money without giving food, water.