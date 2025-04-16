NDTV Exclusive: "The Attack Was Unfortunate, But The Focus Now..." Soha Ali Khan On The Saif Ali Khan Attack

Soha Ali Khan is currently basking in the appreciation coming her way for her role in the recently released film Chhorii 2. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii, which was led by Nushrratt Bharuccha.

In the sequel, Soha plays the role of the antagonist, Daasi Maa, and it is indeed an unexpected avatar. The actress has been busy with several media interactions to promote the film.

The question of how her family is doing after the gruesome attack on her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, popped up.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Soha pondered over how such an unfortunate incident sheds light on the brevity of life.

She said, "The attack was very unfortunate. And what was unfortunate also was that it took a violent turn. Having said that, I feel that we are most focused on the fact that although it was violent, it did not cause any lasting damage. He wasn't injured in any permanent way, so he's made a full recovery and I think that's what we focus on a feeling of being blessed because things could have gone very wrong if it had just been 1mm here or there. So that's where the focus is."

Earlier this year in March, at the NDTV Yuva event, Sara Ali Khan had also spoken about the impact of Saif Ali Khan's attack, and how the family dealt with it.

She shared, "It makes you realise what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that, make you realise that."

Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, in January. The Jewel Thief actor had sustained 6 wounds, with two of them that were deeper. He was advised to rest at home after a successful surgery.

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief on Netflix, on April 25, 2025, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor.