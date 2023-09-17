Nayanthara Responds To Allu Arjun's Review Of Jawan: 'So Sweet Of You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: nayanz_offi_)

Actress Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Jawan opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan replied to National Film Award winner Allu Arjun on his review of her film. It so happened that the actor gave the biggest shout out to the film on X (previously known as Twitter) and he wrote, "Biggg congratulations to the whole team of JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew and producers of Jawan." Addressing Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun wrote, "SRK garu's massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you." For Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun wrote, Vijay Sethupathi garu is so terrific in his role as always."

He acknowledged Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone with these words, "Deepika Padukone elegant, effortless and impactful star presence. Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale." For music composer Anirudh, the Pushpa star wrote, "You are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music." He signed off with these words, "Biggg biggg congrats for Atlee Sir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film and creating history at the Indian box office."

Replying to Allu Arjun's words of praise, Nayanthara wrote, "so sweet of you."

See her post below:

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan had also replied to Allu Arjun's post as he wrote, "Thank you so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and 'The Fire' himself praises me...Wow...It has made my day! Feeling Jawan twice all over now! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging! Love you."

See Allu Arjun and SRK's social media exchange here:

Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire' himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three… https://t.co/KEH9FAguKs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Recently, Actor Nayanthara was unable to attend the Jawan success press meet. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that because of her mother's birthday, she couldn't make it to the event. “Nayanthara ji is not here because it's her mother's birthday.” He also sang a birthday song for her mother. Nayanthara was unable to attend the Jawan news conference in person, so she sent a video message in her instead.

She said, “Even though I am not there I want to send a big hug to my friends from the media and fans. Actually truly wish I could be there with you all surrounded by incredible people who supported me throughout my journey. But today is also a special occasion for my family so I wanted to spend with them. I have read all your messages and I have to say it is almost overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the whole world to me and I am extremely grateful for it. I am thankful to my entire co-stars and team for giving me this opportunity.”

On working with SRK she added, “To share the screen with him and witness his exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly fabulous.”

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.