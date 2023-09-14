ICYMI: Natasha Poonawalla Partied With Jeff Bezos' Fiancee Lauren Sanchez

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

After Lauren Sanchez, Natasha Poonawalla has given a shout out to actress Salma Hayek for a “fun, thoughtful, and inspiring evening.” FYI: She was among the guests who attended the 15th anniversary of the Kering Foundation, co-chaired by Salma Hayek. Natasha Poonawalla has shared a carousel from the “most fun party.” The opening frame is nothing less than a fashion spectacle. Natasha Poonawalla looks stunning, as always, in a structured black and white Schiaparelli gown. In the follow-up picture, the fashion mogul is seen sharing the frame with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Natasha Poonawalla has also added a video featuring herself, Lauren Sanchez, Salma Hayek and their friends grooving on the dance floor. The clip was first shared by Lauren Sanchez.

In the long caption, Natasha Poonawalla stated, “The Fashion of Caring never goes out of Style!” She wrote, “Thank you, Salma Hayek, for a fun, thoughtful- inspiring evening taking a stand against domestic violence. Lovely seeing so many powerhouses standing in solidarity against atrocities and inequalities tolerated in different strata's of society across the globe. Domestic abuse can be mental, physical, economic or sexual in nature. The importance of communities and families and colleagues calling this out...supporting women to feeling less like sacrificial victims for their family's reputations or judging them for putting their need for safety before the needs of what's better for the kids…The saddest part being - certain women being the perpetrators of these atrocities as a result of generational trauma .. women against women- while ignoring the integral role men play in supporting victimised women."

She continued, "This is not a war of the sexes but instead a conflict of values. Always lovely catching up with the beautiful Malala Yousafzai. A heart-wrenching speech by Oprah [Winfrey]. A room full of caring thought leaders Francois Pinault - Salma [Hayek] - Vivi, Lauren Sanchez, Wendi Murdoch, Kim Kardashian Elsa Collins, Julia Garner, Lauren Santo Domingo, Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kimbal Musk, Christiana Musk, Derek Blasberg and sorely missed but present in spirit and always supporting societal enhancement and cultural shifts @edward_enninful …a fantastic performance by @florenceandthemachine and the most fun after party for which I came prepared with breakfast!"

Reacting to Natasha Poonawalla's album, Lauren Sanchez dropped black and white hearts. Supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote, “Beauty.” Russian model Irina Shayk left fire emojis in the comments. Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who is a close friend of Natasha Poonawalla, reacted with red hearts. Bollywood celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi commented: “Love [red heart] so chic.”

Check out the post here:

Salma Hayek also shared a bunch of pictures from the Caring For Women Dinner event. The second annual Caring For Women Dinner was organised on September 12 in Manhattan, US. The actress posed with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, and Olivia Wilde among others. In the caption, Salma Hayek wrote, “What a night. Thank you to everybody who came out to celebrate 15 years of the Kering Foundation and the second annual 'Caring for Women' dinner to benefit the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Violence. I am so honoured to work alongside this brilliant foundation to combat gender-based violence and continue the fight to protect vulnerable women and children all across the globe.”

Lauren Sanchez, Emmy award-winning journalist and Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos' fiancee, said Salma Hayek was “the life of the party.” She also thanked the actress for a “fun and inspiring evening.” Take a look:

In an official statement, the Kering Foundation announced that the net proceeds, this year, will benefit “the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.”