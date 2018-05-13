Mother's Day 2018: Panning A Last Minute Surprise? Here Are Some Ideas Mother's Day 2018: Netflix has some really cool options which complement the indoor surprise you've planned

Netflix has many shows for your mom including Ali Wong's Hard Knock Wife.



Dinner Date: It's still not late for a nice dinner date. You know her favourite cuisine but here's an idea, instead of getting into waiting lists order in you mom's favorite supper and add a Netflix twist to it. You can put up a nice dinner table with yummy treats to surprise your mom and put on a nice film on Netflix for company. Here are some comedy movies to choose from - Fun Mom Dinner, Christina Pazsitzky Mother Inferior, Spanglish or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. And if she is in the mood for some drama, opt for Stepmom or Lion.



Shop Till You Drop: If dinner and film's not your mom's thing - how about shopping. Everybody loves that! And if you're looking for ideas to get inspired for your shopping list watch these films on Netflix Confessions of a Shopaholic, Gilmore Girls, Girl Boss, Jane the Virgin or The Intern.



Pamper Me: Who doesn't love being pampered? Pick up that phone and quickly call in a beautician or a masseuse. While you are at it, catch up on Netflix with heartwarmingly funny titles - Tallulah, Ali Wong's Hard Knock Wife, Motherhood or My 11th Mother - to add that warm glow.



Now, quickly decide what how will you make your mother smile on this mother's day.



The chants of 'Happy Mother Day' reverberated in many households on the morning of May 13. Children made some nice Sunday plans to make their moms feels special on their special day. They shared photos and spent some quality time with their moms to make her feel loved. In case you're about to opt for some last-minute flowers-and-treats cliches (note to self: must plan in advance next year), Netflix has two ideas which you can use to gain a brownie point this mother's day.