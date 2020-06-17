Mira Rajput Shares Birthday Wish For Her Mom And 'Coolest Nani' Bela Rajput

Mira Rajput shared this image. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Highlights Mira Rajput shared a video collage featuring mom Bela Rajput

"To the best mother," wrote Mira

"You are my whole world," she added

Happy birthday, Bela Rajput! Celebrating her mom's 60th birthday, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared an adorable video collage on her Instagram profile. In the video, Mira Rajput can be seen hugging mom Bela Rajput, while in another shot, they can be seen posing with Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor. Sharing the super cute video collage, Mira Rajput accompanied it with an elaborate birthday note for her mom. "To my dearest mumma. Happiest 60th birthday. Words cannot do justice to your praise. You are my whole world, my support, the shining light of our family and the ever glowing flame of love," read an excerpt from her post. Mira also wrote that Bela Rajput is the best mother and the coolest nani - "To the best mother, wife, the coolest nani who can drive six grandchildren in a tractor, the most doting mother-in-law and the most beautiful person inside and out. Mom, you are in inspiration." Read her post here:

Within minutes, Mira's video was flooded with birthday wishes for Bela Rajput from Mira's friends and fans. Reacting to the video, Dishkiyaoon actress Ayesha Khanna commented, "happy birthday, Bela aunty," while singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, "happy happy birthday."

Mira Rajput keeps sharing adorable pictures of her mother Bela Rajput on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Mira shared this picture with Bela Rajput and wrote, "The wind beneath my wings. Thank you for everything, mom."

Earlier, Mira Rajput shared an adorable picture of her mother on her Instagram profile and wrote that she is missing her. "No one is ever too old to miss their mom," wrote Mira.

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in March 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, star of films such as Udta Punjab, Jab We Met and Vivah, was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh.