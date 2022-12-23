Just Mira Rajput Acing The 'No Makeup Makeup' Look. Yes, That's A Thing

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput has earned herself a large social media fan following thanks to her honest and fun posts on all things beauty, fitness and lifestyle. Mira Rajput thrives on her relatable yet fun social media content. On Friday, Mira impressed her Instagram followers with an image of her beautiful self. Sharing the selfie, Mira added a witty caption – a staple on most of her posts. Mira wrote: “Is it ‘#nomakeupmakeup' when it's always #nomakeupmakeup.” In the image, Mira is seen with just a tinge of lipstick, eyeliner and her hair left open in soft waves.

A few days ago, Mira Rajput shared an update that she was spending time at her parents' home. Sharing a picture of herself sitting on a swing, Mira wrote, “Checking in to Mom's.” She also added the hashtag: “DND [Do not disturb]”. Mira Rajput also added another hashtag that said “mom's house is the best house.” In the photo, Mira is seen dressed in winter clothes and is talking on the phone.

Recently, Mira Rajput also shared some fun facts about herself during an Instagram live session. In the video, Mira spoke about her love for music and explained that she has begun to play the piano after a break of several years. She said that she had stopped taking lessons as she felt forced to learn the instrument as a child. “Music gives me a lot of peace, it also gives me a sense of purpose and drive,” she confessed in the video. She also shared that her favourite holiday destination in India is Jaipur and in Greece it is Mykonos. Speaking about her skincare routine, Mira Rajput spoke about the importance of eating well and including supplements in one's diet. She also said that it was important to include sunscreen in one's daily routine.





Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since July 2015. The couple have two children together - Misha and Zain.