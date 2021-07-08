Mimi First Look Poster: 'Expect The Extraordinary' From Kriti Sanon, A Surrogate Mom

Kriti Sanon on a poster of Mimi (courtesy kritisanon)

"Nothing like what you are expecting," wrote Kriti Sanon while sharing her first look from the surrogacy drama Mimi. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a surrogate mother in the Laxman Utekar-directed comedy. Kriti Sanon reunites with Laxman Utekar for Mimi - the filmmaker previously directed her in Luka Chhupi. The first look poster shares the first official glimpse of Kriti Sanon's character in the movie - her character is a dancer, who aspires to be an actress and ends up being a surrogate mother. The post features Kriti Sanon and a baby bump of sorts, suggestively made with an inverted question mark. Kriti Sanon's quizzical expression also adds oodles of drama to her first look. The story of Mimi revolves around the acceptance of the concept of surrogacy in India.

"This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned," wrote Kriti Sanon while sharing the poster of Mimi. The actress' sister Nupur Sanon cheered for her new venture and wrote: "Going to be the best!"

Earlier, Kriti Sanon had opened up about the storyline of Mimi and said the film has an entertaining take on surrogacy, and not a "preachy" approach: "It's not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it's going to be a documentary film. It's a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There's a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress," PTI quoted her as saying.

Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.

Kriti Sanon wrapped the schedule of Mimi last year - the film marks her yet another collaboration with producer Dinesh Vijan after Arjun Patiala, Raabta and Luka Chhupi.